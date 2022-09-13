SEABROOK, Texas (KIAH) — Construction continues in Seabrook between State Highway 146, I-45, and now a closure coming on NASA Road 1 later this week.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 16, at 9 p.m. the intersection of NASA Road 1 and Main Street at SH 146 will be closed overnight until Saturday, Sept. 17, at 5 a.m.

This closure is for removing overhangs on the northbound express bridge. Eight off-duty police officers are anticipated to be used during these closures.

The detour for eastbound traffic will turn left on Repsdorph, use the round-a-bout to go east on E. Meyer Avenue, then take a right on Todville Road, continuing south until you reach Main Street.

Westbound traffic will take a right onto SH 146, head north, U-turn at E. Meyer Avenue, and travel south on SH 146 to NASA Road 1.

NASA Road 1 between Repsdorph and SH 146 will be limited to local traffic only. All local traffic must turn right at SH 146 and head southbound.

For more construction updates tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 5:30-9:30 a.m.