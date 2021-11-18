NASA Road 1 construction near Seabrook to last 2 weeks

SEABROOK, Texas (KIAH) – NASA Road 1 just west of State Highway 146, will be down to one lane in each direction for the next two weeks as TxDOT works on repaving the road.

Drivers won’t need an alternate route to travel through the area, but do expect congestion in this part of town.

TxDOT will also close the following lanes this week:

The inside (left) eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed on Repsdorph Road / E Meyer Avenue at SH146 in Seabrook 9:00am to 3:00pm daily from 11/17/21 to 11/19/21, and 7:00am to 5:00pm on 11/20/21. This closure is for access to underground utility work. No off duty police officers are anticipated to be used in this closure. The outside (right) southbound lane on SH146 will be closed between 6th Street and FM2094 9:00am to 3:00pm daily from 11/17/21 to 11/19/21. This closure is for bridge deck preparation on the Express Bridge. No off duty police officers are anticipated to be used in this closure.

