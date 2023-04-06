HOUSTON (CW39) – National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW) is an annual spring campaign held at the start of construction season to encourage safe driving through highway work zones. The key message is for drivers to use extra caution in work zones.

This year’s series of events surrounding the awareness week include:

Work Zone Safety Training Day – April 17

– April 17 National kickoff event – April 18

– April 18 Go Orange Day – April 19

– April 19 Social media storm – April 20

– April 20 Moment of Silence – April 21

Show your support on Wednesday, Go Orange Day! All roadway safety professionals across the country are encouraged to wear orange to proudly show their support of work zone safety. NWZAW and Go Orange Day are especially important to the families of victims who have lost their lives in work zones.

Take part in the Social Media Storm!

On Thursday, organizations, companies, institutions and individuals are asked to share messages and use hashtags #NWZAW and #WorkZoneSafety throughout social media between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

The moment of silence was started in 2022 to remember the men and women whose lives were lost in a work zone incident. Learn more on how you can participate and make your voice count on the importance of work zone safety.

For Thursday, April 20th Danny Perez with TxDOT will join us on ROAD RULES to discuss what Texans can do to ensure the safety of everyone in work zones.