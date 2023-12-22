HOUSTON (KIAH)–If you depend on METRO transportation, there are a few changes that could impact you over the holidays.

Sunday, December 24, 2023 (Christmas Eve):

Monday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)

Local bus, METRORail, METRORapid and curb2curb will operate on Sunday schedules.

Park & Ride routes will not operate.

METRO-operated HOV Lanes will be closed.

METRO Customer Service Call Center, RideStores and Lost & Found will be closed.

Sunday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve)

Local bus, METRORail, METRORapid and curb2curb will operate on Sunday schedules.

Park & Ride routes will not operate.

METRO-operated HOV Lanes will be open.

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 (New Year’s Day)

Local bus, METRORail, METRORapid and curb2curb will operate on Sunday schedules.

Park & Ride routes will not operate.

METRO-operated HOV Lanes will be closed.

METRO Customer Service Call Center, RideStores and Lost & Found will be closed.

On Christmas Day (Monday, December 25), METROLift Reservations and Customer Service offices will be closed. Subscription trips will be cancelled. If you need to schedule trips for Saturday, December 23-Tuesday, December 26, call the reservation line at 713-225-6716 by Friday, December 22 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. On New Year’s Day (Monday, January 1), METROLift Reservations and Customer Service offices will be closed. All subscription trip will be cancelled. Subscription trips will also be cancelled, but scheduled trips for Saturday, December 30-Tuesday, January 2 can be reserved Friday, December 29 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

If you’d like to schedule a trip one day prior to your travel date, call 713-739-4690 (5 a.m.-5 p.m.). or online through the MACS-WEB/EZ-WALLET.