New METRO COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON (CW39) If you ride the bus in the Houston area, be aware that they report the number of COVID-19 cases within their system periodically.

The latest cases include three bus operators and a contract bus operator employed by First Transit.

The first bus operator last worked Wednesday, Dec. 30 and in the two weeks prior, operated the following routes:

• 10 Willowbend

• 98 Briargate

The second bus operator last worked Tuesday, Dec. 29 and in the two weeks prior, operated the following routes:

• 82 Westheimer

• 784 Red Line Bus Shuttle

The third bus operator last worked Saturday, Dec. 26 and in the two weeks prior, operated the following routes:

• 10 Willowbend

• 14 Hiram Clarke

• 29 Cullen/Hirsch

• 32 Renwick/San Felipe

• 41 Kirby/Polk

• 297 South Point/Monroe/TMC P&R

• 305 Hiram Clarke Employee Shuttle

The contract bus operator last worked Wednesday, Dec. 30 and in the two weeks prior, operated the following routes:

• 49 South Post Oak/Chimney Rock

• 58 Hammerly

• 66 Quitman

• 70 Memorial/72 Westview

For more information, including the specific days and times the operators drove their routes, and guidance on what to do if you’re concerned about potential exposure, please view METRO’s news release about the announcement which includes one other new case of an employee who had no contact with the public. METRO’s No. 1 priority remains the health and safety of our customers, community and employees. Since mid-March, we’ve taken steps to minimize the likelihood of COVID-19 transmission by operators or passengers by encouraging social distancing. Additional safety upgrades include a requirement that all METRO operators and riders wear a face covering while on the system, unless prevented by a medical condition.



METRO strongly encourages riders to continue following the safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and local public health officials, and only use public transit for essential trips.