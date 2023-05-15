HOUSTON (CW39) – Expect to see some new road/ lane closures for the week ahead along the Eastex. Here are three spots along the roadway experiencing closures this week:

  1. Three alternate lanes, northbound and southbound at Beltway 8 North to Kingwood Drive will be closed nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. starting today and lasting through Friday.
  2. Three alternate lanes, northbound from Beltway 8 North to Kingwood Drive will be closed nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. starting today and lasting through Friday.
  3. Northbound and southbound frontage road from Beltway 8 North to Kingwood Drive will be closed nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. starting today and lasting through Friday.