New road closures for Kemah, Seabrook commuters

KEMAH/SEABROOK, Texas (CW39) Driving around Kemah or Seabrook this week? Make sure to take a look at these closures before you head out the door.

Seabrook closures:

1. El Mar Lane in Seabrook will be closed at SH146 beginning 6:00am on 4/26/21 and will remain in place continuously until 6:00pm on 5/1/21. This closure is necessary to install a storm sewer line in the center of the street and to pave the intersection with fast-track concrete paving.

2. There will be alternating lane closures in both directions of Repsdorph Road / E Meyer Avenue in Seabrook 9:00am to 3:00pm daily from 4/26/21 to 4/30/21. This closure is to construct a new force main. No off duty police officers are anticipated to be used in this closure.

4. The outside (right) northbound lane on SH146 will be closed between NASA Road 1 and Red Bluff Road in Seabrook 9:00am to 3:00pm daily from 4/26/21 to 4/30/21. This closure is for access to paving work. No off duty police officers are anticipated to be used in this closure.

Kemah Closures:

1. The outside (right) southbound lane on SH146 will be closed between NASA Road 1 in Seabrook and FM2094 in Kemah 9:00pm to 5:00am on the night shifts of 4/28/21 and 4/29/21. This closure is for setting concrete girders on the new Express Bridge. Six to seven off duty police officers are anticipated to be used in this closure.

2. The intersection of 6th Street and SH146 in Kemah will be controlled/flagged by off duty police officers 9:00pm to 5:00am on the night shifts of 4/28/21 and 4/29/21. The traffic signals will be taken down for this shift so concrete girders can be delivered and lifted onto the new Express Bridge structure.

