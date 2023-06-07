HOUSTON (CW39) – One inside lane of the northbound collector distributor to FM-518/Broadway in Freeport will be closed daily from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Thursday, June 8 to Friday, June 30.

Another spot of road work will occur further up the road, also inbound on 288. SH-288 Northbound from FM-2234 Mc Hard Rd to Clear Creek/Brazoria-Harris County Line in Pearland. There will be a complete closure of the lanes due to this road work. Closed nightly 9:00 p.m. to midnight from Friday, June 9 to Monday, June 12.

The detour consists of traffic exiting SH 288 at Shadow Creek/ Mchard RD and following the access road , enter SH 288 at Beltway 8 . This will be northbound traffic only.