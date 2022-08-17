With all the wintry weather expected in Houston, Metro is making some important travel changes.

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Metro’s curb2curb service is making its way into the Hiram Clark Community this week!

The service allows passengers to schedule pick up at specific locations and be dropped off at their destination all within a specified zone. Booking a trip is easy using the curb2curb app.

Currently this service is only available in these locations:

Missouri City, Texas – daily, 5 a.m.-7 p.m.

Acres Homes (Northwest Houston) – daily, 5 a.m.-7 p.m.

Trinity Gardens (Northeast Houston) – daily, 8 p.m.-midnight

Hiram Clarke being the newest addition.

Passengers have the ability to book a ride as long as seven days in advance or at least 15 minutes in advance if need be. Here’s a look at the cost breakdown for rides:

Regular fare: $1.25 per ride

Students and seniors (65-69): 60 cents per ride*

Seniors (70+) and METROLift customers: Free, with valid ID.

