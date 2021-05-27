NEW SURVEY: 53% of Americans are ready for this!

HOUSTON (CW39) – Summer vacations will make a combat according to a new survey by ValuePenguin. This year 53% of American say they’ll take at least one trip, while an additional 32% are considering it. The survey also reveals that travelers are ready to spend. This year consumers are expected to shell out around $2,400 on summer travel and are taking an average of three trips. Those earning $100,000-plus, parents with kids under 18 and millennials and Gen Xers are the top groups most likely to travel this summer.

Now that vaccinations are underway, cost constraints are more likely to deter travelers than coronavirus worries. 43% cite a lack of affordability as the main reason, while 41% blame the pandemic. Other travelers will add to their debt for summer vacation. In fact, 52% of travelers say they’ll rely on credit cards to pay for their trip. This is good news for some because 19% are using travel rewards or points, while 9% are cashing in on a travel voucher from a postponed trip. Travel experts say anyone planning to get away this summer should keep the following planning strategies and precautions in mind:

Research the rules. Sort out whether you need to bring your vaccination records or have COVID testing before you leave and before you return home, as well as any special regulations for each mode of transportation and stop in your itinerary.

Sort out whether you need to bring your vaccination records or have COVID testing before you leave and before you return home, as well as any special regulations for each mode of transportation and stop in your itinerary. Be mindful of capacity limits. Experts say you should make the necessary reservations for restaurants, shows, events, amusement parks and any other activities ahead of time.

Experts say you should make the necessary reservations for restaurants, shows, events, amusement parks and any other activities ahead of time. Have backup plans.

Use a travel agent. Booking trips through a travel agent can provide advice and assistance before, during and after your trip.

Booking trips through a travel agent can provide advice and assistance before, during and after your trip. Go for the insurance. Also make sure the policy or credit card benefit you’re counting on covers COVID-related trip interruptions.

Also make sure the policy or credit card benefit you’re counting on covers COVID-related trip interruptions. Examine change and cancellation policies. Airlines and hotels established flexible cancellation and rebooking policies this past year but as the pandemic eases, some may return to more stringent pre-COVID policies.

For more on ValuePenguin’s summer travel survey click this link.