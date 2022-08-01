HOUSTON (KIAH) – Expect delays around I-10 near Waco Steet this week as construction crews shutdown three main lanes for nightly work.

Beginning Monday, August 1 at 9 p.m., three lanes westbound will be closed until the following morning at 5 a.m. This closure will continue each night until Thursday, August 4.

Drivers do not need to take an alternate route as there will still be lanes available, however, traveling in the area could be slower due to the construction.

Other nightly road closures around Houston include State Highway 225 in Pasadena. Three main lanes will continue to be closed over night until Monday, August 8 between 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

