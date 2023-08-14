HOUSTON (CW39) – The northbound frontage road from IH-69 Southwest to Bissonnet St will be closed nightly 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM from Monday, August 14 to Thursday, August 17.

Detour for northbound frontage road: turn left on IH 69 southbound frontage road, continue to W Bellfort; turn right on W Bellfort, make a right on Wilcrest. Continue to Beechnut St. and turn right. Traffic to continue to BW 8 northbound frontage road and turn left. Detour for IH 69 soutbound Frontage Road: continue to W Bellfort and turn right on W Bellfort; turn right on Wilcrest, continue to Beechnut St. and turn right. Traffic to continue to BW 8 northbound frontage road and turn left.