North and southbound lanes at IH-69 and IH-610 West Loop will be closed nightly from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. from Tuesday, April 25 to Friday, April 28.

Alternate Routes

Southbound: Traffic to take connector to IH 610 Northbound. Take Westheimer Rd. exit. U-turn at Westheimer Rd. Take next entrance ramp onto IH 69 Southbound.

Northbound: Traffic to take connector to IH 610 Southbound. Take Bellaire Blvd exit. U-turn at Bellaire Blvd. Take next entrance ramp onto IH 610 Northbound. Take Connector to IH 69 Northbound.