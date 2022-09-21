SEABROOK, Texas (KIAH) — More nightly closure are on the way for drivers traveling around State Highway 146 near Main Street and NASA Road 1.

Beginning Thursday and Friday, Sept. 22 and 23, at 9 p.m., all lanes at the intersection of Main St./NASA Road 1 at SH-146 will be closed and won’t reopen until the following morning at 5 a.m. This closure is for installing precast concrete panels on the northbound express bridge.

Drivers will be redirected to take SH 146 north or south until the nearest exit and U-turn to continue on past the construction. Other street options include, E Meyer Avenue, Todville Road, and Repsdorph Street.

NASA 1 between Repsdorph and SH 146 will be limited to local traffic only. All local traffic must turn right at SH 146 and head southbound.

