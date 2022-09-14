HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Harris County Toll Road Authority is warning drivers about a major closure taking place this Thursday night near Tomball on the Tomball Tollway and Grand Parkway.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 15 at 9 p.m., all main lanes north and south on the Tomball Tollway will be closed, as well as the eastbound lanes of the Grand Parkway. In addition, various entrance ramps will also be shutdown.

Drivers will be redirected to the frontage road along the tollway in the area until the next available entrance ramp. If you are planning on traveling on Grand Parkway, drivers will also have the option of taking the frontage road around the closure. Eastbound interchange ramps will also be closed for the duration of this road closure.

Each morning the lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. and the closure will continue to take place each night until Thursday, September 22 at 5 a.m.

For more road closure updates tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 5:30-9:30 a.m.