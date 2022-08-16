THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KIAH) — TxDOT continues construction projects around Houston with a total closure of I-45 between The Woodlands Parkway and Rayford Road.

Starting Tuesday, August 16, at 9 p.m. all southbound lanes will be shutdown and traffic will be diverted to the frontage road. Drivers will be able to reenter the freeway at the next available entrance ramp after Rayford Rd.

The closure will last until the morning around 5:00 a.m. This closure will repeat on Wednesday night into Thursday as well.

This closure is separate from the closure spot along the frontage road near Cypresswood Drive. For more information on construction around Houston click here.

