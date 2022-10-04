HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston police are investigating the fatal crash that occurred at 11600 Beechnut Street about 12:50 a.m. on Sunday, October 2.



The identity of the deceased male, 23, is pending notification to family members by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.



HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant E. Alejandro and Officer D. Thompson said witnesses told them a silver Acura RL and a silver Infiniti G35 were both traveling eastbound at the above address. The Acura was traveling at a high rate of speed when the Infiniti attempted to merge into the lane the Acura was traveling and the Acura struck the Infiniti.

Police said the driver of the Acura then lost control of the vehicle and went up onto the sidewalk and struck a pole, causing the vehicle to roll over. The driver of the Acura was pronounced dead at the scene.



The driver of the Infiniti remained at the scene, was questioned and released.



The investigation is continuing.