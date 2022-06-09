HOUSTON (KIAH) – Fort Bend County is partnering with TxDOT for “Operation Slowdown” to put a pause on the number of fatalities on our roadways.

Beginning June 7 and running through June 21, the Sheriff`s Patrol unit is stepping up enforcement on Fort Bend roadways to remind motorists to follow posted speed limits and drive safely.

In Texas, speeding causes one out of every three traffic deaths. In 2021, speed was the leading cause of over 163,000 traffic crashes, resulting in 1,500 fatalities according to TxDOT. That year saw a 16% increase in speed-related crashes on Texas roadways. This year, to date, the Fort Bend County Sheriff`s Office reported 74 speed-related traffic collisions.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan says the public safety campaign is not about his deputies writing citations, but about reducing preventable crashes that can seriously injure drivers, passengers, and pedestrians. He says it is up to everyone to make the roads safer.

Here are some safety tips for the road:

Watch for signs alerting you of reduced speed limits ahead.



Adjust your speed to road conditions when there is bad weather or you`re driving through a work zone.



Slow down and allow for more distance to stop when traffic is heavy.

Give yourself extra time to reach your destination.