HOUSTON (CW39) – The northbound exit ramp To Westpark Dr. from 610 West Loop will be closed overnight from 9:00 PM, Thursday, January 4 to 5:00 AM, Friday, January 5. The detour is for traffic to take Bellaire Blvd exit, continue on the 610 northbound frontage road to Westpark Dr.

The northbound entrance ramp from Bissonnet St. to 610 West Loop will also be closed during this time. The detour for this closure is for traffic to continue on the 610 northbound frontage road. Take next entrance ramp after Richmond Ave. onto the 610 northbound main lanes.