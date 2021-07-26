Overnight road closures coming to the 69/610 interchange

No Wait Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON- Add another lane closure to the list of ongoing closures around 69/610 interchange. The latest one on I-610 West loop where it meets I-69 will only affect those of you traveling overnight.

Be prepared to take an alternate between 9 P.M. through 5 A.M. every morning until July 31. All northbound main lanes of I-610 West loop at I-69 will be closed. Instead, commuters should consider taking Chimney Rock Rd., S Rice Ave., or Newcastle Dr. for the next several nights. All lanes should be open by the start of rush hour.

Also, remember these closures are subject to change. Make sure you tune in each weekday morning from 6 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. for No Wait Weather + Traffic

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

First Japan 2020 Houston Medal, Simone Manuel

Houston man arrested in connection with US Capitol riots - Sharron Melton

Japan 2020 - Japanese culture

ADAM THE GYMNAST - CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger is a GYMNAST

ADAM THE GYMNAST - CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger is a GYMNAST

100°+ Texas heat for Houston, Dallas and Austin - Star Harvey

Mr. Wasp on SkyTracker camera - Adam Kruger

Nepartak route over Japan - Adam Krueger

When to water your lawn - Carrigan Chauvin

Rehabilitated bald eagle returns to the wild Sunday, July 25

Rehabilitated bald eagle returns to the wild Sunday, July 25

Rehabilitated bald eagle returns to the wild Sunday, July 25

Fireball in the sky over Austin - Sharron Melton

7-Day forecast for July 26, 2021 - Star Harvey

When to water your yard - Carrigan Chauvin

VERY hot and humid Monday - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Rotary International Convention Coming to Houston in 2022

Typhoon In-Fa new Tokyo and Tropics update - Adam Krueger

Tokyo Olympics forecast - Adam Krueger

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss