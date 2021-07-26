Overnight road closures coming to the 69/610 interchange

HOUSTON- Add another lane closure to the list of ongoing closures around 69/610 interchange. The latest one on I-610 West loop where it meets I-69 will only affect those of you traveling overnight.

Be prepared to take an alternate between 9 P.M. through 5 A.M. every morning until July 31. All northbound main lanes of I-610 West loop at I-69 will be closed. Instead, commuters should consider taking Chimney Rock Rd., S Rice Ave., or Newcastle Dr. for the next several nights. All lanes should be open by the start of rush hour.

Also, remember these closures are subject to change. Make sure you tune in each weekday morning from 6 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. for No Wait Weather + Traffic