HOUSTON (KIAH) – TxDOT continues to ramp up its summer time road work with total closures planned around Baytown and the Galleria area this week.

Starting on the east side of town on SH-146, two lanes will be closed between Texas Ave. and N Main St. southbound from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night until July 8. This closure does not require an alternate route to travel southbound.

Over to SH-225 eastbound, all lanes will be shutdown where the freeway meets up with SH-146. Drivers will be detoured to the frontage road in the area until they can take the next available entrance ramp to the freeway. This closure is also nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. until July 8.

As for the Galleria area, the closure is nothing new to drivers in this part of town. In fact, it is the exact same closure we have seen overnight over the last three weeks. All north and southbound lanes will be shutdown on I-69 where it meets I-610 West Loop from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Sunday, July 31. As of right now this includes the weekends.

Drivers should continue to take the alternate route set up by TxDOT or consider side streets like Richmond Ave. or Westheimer Rd.

Remember to tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 5:30-9:30 a.m. for more traffic updates.