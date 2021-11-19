Overturned 18-wheeler on 290 causes severe delays for Friday morning commuters

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An 18-wheeler turned on its side caused backups all morning long along Highway 290 and the Northwest Freeway outbound at Hollister.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. as traffic for the morning commute began to build. However, it wasn’t causing major delays inbound till around 7 a.m. That’s when it started causing heavy backups for commuters both in and outbound.



Only one left lane unblocked by the big rig is still open on Highway 290 westbound at Hollister, with traffic still backed up along the 610 Loop on the northwest side Friday morning.



Hempstead has been the alternate route all morning long. No word on the cause of the accident at this hour.