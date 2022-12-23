HOUSTON (KIAH) — Be careful of driving on Bellaire Boulevard between Baney Way and Kirkwood Friday morning, as both lanes have closed due to icy conditions on Friday morning.

Houston police said that a water pipe has burst in the area on Thursday night, and water sprayed all over the road. And due to the low temperatures overnight, the water has iced over, creating a slippery roadway, police said.

Even though most of the roads in the city are dry, city officials warn that there may be some wet spots that may have iced over due to the hard freeze, so everyone driving on Friday should be extra careful on the roads to avoid any ice on the streets.