Houston Airports encourages passengers to arrive early at the airport for late night or early morning departures.

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Airports encourages those heading to the big airport from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to plan ahead, prepare for nightly detours Dec. 4 thru 8. That’s because Houston Airports is making significant progress on the new Mickey Leland International Terminal to make baggage handling easier. It’s currently under construction at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

What’s happening at IAH?

Construction crews are ready to move fabricated pieces of a new Baggage Handling System (BHS) to its permanent location within the construction site adjacent to North Terminal Road.

Some of the big changes expected as a result of the construction of the completed Baggage Handling System:

Will be 1.5 miles long

Will be capable of processing 2,400 bags per hour

Will process both international and domestic baggage

Will include a 157-foot long BHS Bridge That weighs approximately 85 tons



REASON FOR TRAFFIC ALERT

Contractors are ready to assemble the BHS Bridge that connects a series of conveyors used to move baggage throughout the airport.

Out of an abundance of caution and with safety as a priority, the work must be done during the scheduled hours because there is reduced vehicle traffic. Houston Airports

TRAFFIC ALERT

The installation of the BHS bridge will impact traffic flow with nightly lane closures along North Terminal Road.

Those heading to Terminals C, D or E between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4 to Friday, Dec. 8 should build in extra time to navigate construction.

Vehicles approaching Bush Airport from Will Clayton Parkway will be detoured to enter Bush Airport via JFK Boulevard.

Passengers departing from Terminal D after 9 p.m. will experience impacts.

Passengers needing to check-in at Terminal D during those hours can only access the Terminal one of two ways:

Drop off at Terminal C via JFK Boulevard and utilize the Subway reach Terminal D.

Drop off at the Terminal E Arrivals curb on South Terminal Road via JFK Boulevard and use the pedestrian tunnel to reach Terminal D via the escalators.

ADVICE FOR PASSENGERS

Be early for your entire flight process.

Those picking up passengers are encouraged to arrive early and use a cell phone lot to safely park, until the passengers can call/text to communicate their exact pickup location.

On Dec. 5, expect varying delays depending on traffic volumes throughout the day.

INCREASED TRAFFIC MITIGATION THROUGH LATE 2024

Houston Airports is deploying additional law enforcement to assist with traffic management overnight. Houston Airports thanks guests for their continued patience as we build a new world-class international terminal that will be significantly completed in late 2024.