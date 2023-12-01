HOUSTON (CW39) – Houston Airports encourages those heading to the airport from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to plan ahead, prepare for nightly detours Dec. 4 thru 8.



Houston Airports is making significant progress on the new Mickey Leland International Terminal currently under construction at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.



Construction crews are ready to move fabricated pieces of a new Baggage Handling System (BHS) to its permanent location within the construction site adjacent to North Terminal Road.

The completed Baggage Handling System:

Will be 1.5 miles long

Will be capable of processing 2,400 bags per hour

Will process both international and domestic baggage

Will include a 157-foot long BHS Bridge That weighs approximately 85 tons



REASON FOR TRAFFIC ALERT

Contractors are ready to assemble the BHS Bridge that connects a series of conveyors used to move baggage throughout the airport. Out of an abundance of caution and with safety as a priority, the work must be done during the scheduled hours because there is reduced vehicle traffic.

The installation of the BHS bridge will impact traffic flow with nightly lane closures along North Terminal Road. Those heading to Terminals C, D or E between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4 to Friday, Dec. 8 should build in extra time to navigate construction.



Vehicles approaching Bush Airport from Will Clayton Parkway will be detoured to enter Bush Airport via JFK Boulevard. Passengers departing from Terminal D after 9 p.m. will experience impacts.



EVA Airlines and Viva Aerobus have departing flights scheduled after 9 p.m. from Terminal D. Houston Airports is working with the airlines to ensure passengers are able to navigate Bush Airport efficiently. Trained Customer Service representatives and signage will direct passengers to the proper detour.

Passengers needing to check-in at Terminal D during those hours can only access the Terminal one of two ways:



• Drop off at Terminal C via JFK Boulevard and utilize the Subway reach Terminal D.

• Drop off at the Terminal E Arrivals curb on South Terminal Road via JFK Boulevard and use the pedestrian tunnel to reach Terminal D via the escalators.