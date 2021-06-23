Pedestrian bridge collapses in DC, injuring multiple people

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A pedestrian bridge collapsed in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, injuring several people, officials said.

DC Fire and EMS tweeted that six patients were “assessed,” five of which were taken to the hospital after the noon incident. There were no reports of anyone trapped in the debris.

The bridge collapsed at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street NE, the agency tweeted, and state Highway 295 was closed in both directions.

During a media briefing Wednesday afternoon, officials said a vehicle hit the bridge, and the preliminary investigation suggests this caused the collapse, according to sister station WAVY.

Chris Geldart, deputy mayor for public safety, said it could take until Thursday to remove the debris and reopen the roadway. He said there is no time estimate for when the bridge will be replaced.

Geldart said the last inspection reports from the bridge show the mooring, which separated during the collision, was structurally sound.

This is a developing story.

