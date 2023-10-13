HOUSTON (KIAH) — One person is dead after stepping in front of a moving METRO train Thursday night.

It happened on the corner of Fannin at Capitol just before 8 p.m. Thursday night. Police aren’t releasing the identity of the victim, nor if the pedestrian was a male or female.

Authorities said that the train was stopped, then started westbound when the pedestrian jumped into the train’s path.

The train was on the METRO purple line.

The accident is still under investigation.