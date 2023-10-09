HOUSTON (KIAH) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle while attempting to walk across the East Freeway in Houston late Saturday night.

Authorities said it was around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday October 7, when a person was crossing I-10 near the Mercury exit heading inbound. That individual was hit by one vehicle, and died on impact, according to the Houston Police Department (HPD).

HPD said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating fully with the investigation. I-10 inbound was closed for more than three hours overnight while officers investigated and cleared the scene.

Sgt. John Sudduth of HPD said the pedestrian was crossing the freeway for an unknown reason when the incident occurred. No charges have been filed at this time. Authorities have not released the identity of the victim at this time.