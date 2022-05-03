HOUSTON (CW39) A pedestrian was killed in traffic on the east side of town overnight. That accident cleared after three hours.

The accident happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning at Dell Dale near Channelview east of Beltway 8. That’s where all lanes were closed outbound as the Harris County Sheriff’s Office conducted their investigation to clear for morning rush hour. However, traffic is still an issue in the area.

At least one vehicle was involved and had a smashed windshield.

Here is a look at video from the scene.