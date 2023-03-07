HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash with several vehicles involved on the I-610 North Loop.

It happened Monday night around 7:30 p.m. at the North Loop East Freeway near Wallisville Road.

Authorities say a SUV had a flat tire and pulled to the side of the freeway. A good Samaritan in a white pickup truck stopped to help the other driver change the tire.

That’s when an unknown vehicle struck a third car, a Toyota Corolla. The Corolla then struck the good Samaritan and the pickup truck.

The good Samaritan died at the scene, the flat tire driver is now in stable condition at the hospital, and the Toyota Corolla driver was not injured.

Police later found out that the driver who hit the good Samaritan continued driving and did not stop for assistance. There is no description of that vehicle released by police.