HOUSTON (KIAH) – Police are trying to figure out what happened with a pick-up driver that was shot near the East Sam Houston Tollway early Monday morning in east Harris County.

Harris County Precinct 3 deputies responded to the location around 9:30 a.m., Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. They found the driver of the truck had been shot.

The pickup truck was spotted barreling down the tollway, struck a concrete barrier, coming to a stop. The front passenger was found to be armed with a pistol. The passenger followed verbal commands by deputies and exited the truck. The driver was found deceased with signs

1/2 https://t.co/953ZF5fx1I — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 10, 2023

According to Gonzalez, the pick-up truck was spotted barreling down the tollway, struck a concrete barrier, coming to a stop. The front passenger was found to be armed with a pistol. The passenger followed instruction from deputies and exited the truck.

The driver was found deceased with signs of a gunshot wound. At this time, the passenger has been detained and the investigation is ongoing, Gonzalez said.