HOUSTON (KIAH) – Police are trying to figure out what happened with a pick-up driver that was shot near the East Sam Houston Tollway early Monday morning in east Harris County.
Harris County Precinct 3 deputies responded to the location around 9:30 a.m., Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. They found the driver of the truck had been shot.
According to Gonzalez, the pick-up truck was spotted barreling down the tollway, struck a concrete barrier, coming to a stop. The front passenger was found to be armed with a pistol. The passenger followed instruction from deputies and exited the truck.
The driver was found deceased with signs of a gunshot wound. At this time, the passenger has been detained and the investigation is ongoing, Gonzalez said.