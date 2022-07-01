HOUSTON (KIAH) – Driving out to Galveston for the first time this season? Or maybe you feel like trying that new restaurant in the Galleria. Drivers should be prepared for ongoing road construction that could impact your plans.

Let’s start with the Galleria area and the I-69/610 interchange project. Long term closures in this area include the southbound ramp from I-69 to go south on I-610 West loop heading down to Bellaire. Instead, drivers can take the northbound ramp, exit at Westheimer Rd. and U-turn for the next available entrance ramp.

Driving north on the West Loop, drivers still won’t have access to the Westheimer exit ramp, instead you can take the San Felipe exit and U-turn.

Traveling over to the Kemah Boardwalk? Major construction continues with the SH-146 expansion project. The traffic shift from the main lanes to the frontage road continues between E Meyers Road and Nasa Road 1. No need for an alternate but this will add time to your travel. This shift is expected to continue into November 2022.

Finally, the I-45 Gulf freeway that never seems to escape construction. While there are no major closures along the your trek down to Galveston, don’t let a few closed exit ramps between League City and Bayou Vista slow you down.

As always, plan ahead and no before you go by tuning into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 5:30-9:30 a.m.