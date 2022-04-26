HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash that happened early Sunday morning.

Local police said the accident happened in the 5300 Liberty Road inside 610 North Loop East at about 7:10 a.m. Sunday, April 24th.



Authorities said the man who died in the accident was 24-years-old. His identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.



HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant D. Rodriguez and Officer J. Rangel said the man was driving a black Audi A3 westbound along Liberty Road, when he failed to drive in a single lane. He then crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit a concrete barrier on the south side of the roadway. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.



The investigation is ongoing.