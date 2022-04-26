HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police are investigating a vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality early Sunday morning.

Authorities said a man driving along Eldridge Parkway was driving a black Ford Explorer, southbound at a high rate of speed. Police say witnesses saw the driver run a red light and then lost sight of the SUV. Authorities say the vehicle hit the center of a tree in the 1200 block of Eldridge Parkway, just south of I-10 the Katy Freeway.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the driver deceased.



No other vehicles or persons were involved in this crash. The investigation is continuing.