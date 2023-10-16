CROSBY, Texas (KIAH) — Police are on the lookout for the person involved in a fatal hit and run accident that happened in Crosby overnight.
In scene video, a black tarp covers the victim’s body along side a bicycle that was also struck. He died at the scene. The fatal accident happened in the 12000 block of Crosby Lynchburg Road shortly after midnight.
Police say a man was riding a bike northbound in the fast lane when he was struck. The driver of a dark vehicle involved did not stop and police are asking for your help to find him.
If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call police.
