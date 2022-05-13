POLK COUNTY, Texas (CW39) New on the North East side of town, a man is in custody after a police chase that started around 6:45 a.m.. It went through Montgomery County and Polk County. Houston Police assisted in local jurisdiction along the North Freeway in Kingwood.

That’s where it caused major traffic slows in the area. On the Eastex Freeway in and around Kingwood, is the area where all of the southbound main lanes are currently closed. For about 45 minutes there was a police standoff at the location.

Authorities did briefly have to close those northbound lanes so if you are traveling in that area, be prepared because both directions will be moving pretty slowly. Frontage roads may also be slow, so perhaps hold off on that commute if you were traveling in towards Kingwood this morning, north of Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Montgomery County will be taking the man into custody and conducting the investigation. Freeway lanes should be opening back up soon.