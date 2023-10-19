HOUSTON (KIAH) — The National Distracted Driving Coalition (NDDC) is urging drivers today to “set it and forget it” on the second annual National Do Not Disturb While Driving Day, being held TODAY, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that distracted driving was involved in 29 percent of all motor vehicle crashes in 2019. They resulted in more than 10,000 fatalities. Organizations across the country are supporting National Do Not Disturb While Driving Day to encourage more attentive driving.
Do you use Do Not Disturb while driving? We’re asking you on social media today…
For more information, visit usnddc.org.
