A possible impaired driver crashes into a church in north Houston, leaving the place destroyed.

That happened around 7:40 p.m. last night. Police said a possible two car crash sent a pickup truck into a church. The church pastor says he had just dismissed attendees from the 6 p.m. service when the crash happened. The pastor also said that the men’s bathroom is totally destroyed and a gas line was also erupted.

The pastor believes the driver of the truck was intoxicated. He also said the female passenger was impaled by a pole. There were still more than 15 people in the church at the time of the accident.

The investigation continues.