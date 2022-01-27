HOUSTON (KIAH) – Escort procession planned for Harris County Sergeant Ramon Gutierrez, killed in hit and run, scheduled for Thursday at 8 a.m..

The procession will begin at the Harris County Medical Examiner’s office located at 1861 Old Spanish Trail and end at Claire Brother’s Funeral Home at 5525 Pine Street.

Drivers on the south side of town should be aware that traffic will be affected as the procession makes its way through the area. Streets the procession will travel on include, Cambridge, I-610 feeder road, I-610 West Loop, Kirby Dr., Evergreen, Beechnut St., Braeburn Dr., and Renwick Dr.

Traffic Anchor Hannah Trippett explains the route here: