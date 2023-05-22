HOUSTON (CW39) – You are invited to participate in a virtual public meeting on May 23, and/or attend the in-person open house on May 25, 2023!

You are invited to participate in a virtual public meeting on May 23, and/or attend the in-person open house on May 25, 2023, at The Oaks at Oak Plantation in Rosharon from 5:00-7:30 pm for the FM 521 Widening Project from CR 56 to FM 1462. More info at https://t.co/jXXuEuFaH6. pic.twitter.com/s8wUTPIFmO — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) May 16, 2023

About the project: The proposed project would widen FM 521 from a two-lane undivided roadway to a four-lane divided roadway between CR 56 and FM 1462. The length of the project is approximately 6.5 miles. The proposed roadway improvements would require approximately 65 to 77 acres of right-of-way (ROW).

The proposed project would, subject to final design considerations, require additional ROW and potentially displace two residences and twelve non-residential structures. Relocation assistance is available for displaced persons and businesses. Information about TxDOT Relocation Assistance Program and services and benefits for those displaced and other affected property owners, as well as information about the tentative schedule for ROW acquisition and construction, may be obtained from the TxDOT Houston District Office by calling 713-802-5000.

According to TxDOT, the purpose of the public meeting is to present the proposed project and receive public input. The virtual and in-person open house will consist of the same pre-recorded presentation, project exhibits and informative materials, plus an opportunity to provide comments.

Details:

Thursday, May 25, 2023

from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

The Oaks at Oak Plantation

19706 FM 521 Road

Rosharon, Texas 77583

Meeting Access: The public meeting will be conducted in English and Spanish. If you need an interpreter or document translator because English or Spanish is not your primary language or you have difficulty communicating effectively in English or Spanish, one will be provided to you. If you have a disability and need assistance, special arrangements can be made to accommodate most needs. If you need interpretation or translation services or you are a person with a disability who requires an accommodation to attend and participate in the public meeting, please contact the TxDOT Environmental Program Manager at 713-802-5137 no later than 4 p.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023. Please be aware that advance notice is required as some services and accommodations may require time for the project team to arrange.