HOUSTON (CW39) – “Connecting Texas 2050” is the latest update of TxDOT’s Statewide Long-Range Transportation Plan. TxDOT says that whether you commute across our rural heartlands, in the hearts of our cities, or somewhere in between your input is important for the development of this plan.

TxDOT is providing in-person open houses for those who would like to participate in person instead of online.

There will be an in person meeting tomorrow evening at the Houston Texans YMCA Community Room.

Time & Place:

5:30 to 7 p.m.

Houston Texans YMCA

Community Room

5202 Griggs Road

Houston, TX 77021

You can review hard copies of project materials, ask questions of TxDOT staff, and leave written comments for the future of transportation across our state.

I know a lot of us have strong opinions about the flow of traffic here in town, tomorrow is an opportunity to have your voices heard!

The virtual meeting will consist of a pre-recorded video presentation and will include both audio and visual components. The presentation will be posted online Tuesday, March 21, 2023, by 5 p.m. To log onto the virtual public meeting, go to the following web address at or after the date and time indicated above: www.ConnectingTexas2050.com. Following the virtual public meeting, the presentation will remain available for viewing at the web address indicated above until Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. If you do not have internet access, leave a message at (512) 271-2025 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to ask questions and access planning materials during the transportation plan

development process.