HOUSTON (KIAH) — Local authorities are investigating multiple scenes, including two robberies and a collision that killed one woman and sent three to the hospital. A Harris County deputy was also involved.

Authorities received calls about two robberies, one aggravated robbery, that happened Wednesday night.

A deputy who had left downtown and entered the area. He noticed a man fitting the description of the possible suspect wanted in one of the robberies.

He spotted a masked man exiting the CVS Pharmacy located on the corner of Tidwell and the Eastex Freeway. That man got into a car preliminarily described as a 90’s Lincoln Town Car sedan with a black top around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

That deputy attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver didn’t stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The chase ended at Laura Koppe at Lockwood after hitting high speeds. Speeds were possibly 90 miles per hour.

The deputy involved in the pursuit crossed an intersection eastbound on Laura Koppe. He had his emergency lights and sirens on at Lockwood when the collision happened.

Citizens on scene pulled the deputy from his patrol vehicle and brought him to safety. The deputy was transported to the hospital. He is stable at this time.

A woman inside of one of the vehicles hit, was killed in the violent crash. A 2-year-old toddler and 5-year-old child were in the car with her. The children were transported from the scene to a local area hospital.

Houston police also arrived at the scene before 11 p.m. and are taking the lead on investigating the collision.

The 5-year-old was transported in critical condition. The younger child was stable when transported from the scene.

Three adults with minor injuries and are expected to be alright.

There were seven total vehicles involved in the deadly accident. One vehicle was unoccupied.

Authorities on scene confirm there was surveillance footage of the robbery at the CVS. That scene is still under investigation.

The District Attorney’s office also arrived on scene to conduct an investigation. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation on the robbery scene that originally occurred.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez also shared details about the case.