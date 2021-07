UPDATE: JUNE 7, 2021 709AM. The scene just cleared.

HOUSTON (KIAH) The biggest issue for commuters this morning is wet roads. There’s bigger trouble on the Gulf Freeway outbound at Howard were a HAZMAT spill is slowing drivers while crews work to clean it up.

Slower speeds southbound are impacting drivers in the area. It could clear before 9am. We’re going to keep following this one for you throughout the morning.

CW39 traffic anchor Hannah Trippett has news details and your alternative routes.