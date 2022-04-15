HOUSTON (KIAH) – Watch out this weekend traveling on the east side as one construction spot could mess up your Easter plans.

Beginning on Friday, April 15 at 9 a.m. the eastbound ramp on SH-225 to go north on 610 will be closed until further notice. Drivers should take the southbound ramp and exit at Broadway St., U-turn, and take the next available entrance ramp.

KIAH

Other closures around town include one lane on 610 West loop southbound between US-290 to Richmond Ave. All other lanes will be open and no alternate route is needed to avoid the area. This is a nightly closure between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and will continue until April 20.

