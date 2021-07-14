Ready to hit the road? Here are 2021’s best states for summer road trips

by: Rachel Estrada, KIAH,

Posted: / Updated:

Road trip. (Credit: Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s approaching mid-summer and you if you haven’t thought about taking a road trip yet, now is the time! With the pandemic easing and states opening up, NerdWallet has released it’s annual list of the best states for a summer road trip. 

According to the report, more than two-thirds of Americans plan to vacation this summer, and 59% of U.S. families say they are more likely to drive than fly.

The study evaluated 33 factors in three categories including cost, safety and the number of attractions or activities such as national parks, amusement parks, beaches, lakes and scenic drives.

New York topped the list as best state for a summer road trip this year, followed by Texas and Louisiana.

The worst state to take a summer road trip was Rhode Island. As America’s smallest state, you can drive across the whole thing and be home in time for lunch. It was followed by Delaware and Connecticut.

Source: WalletHub

10 best summer road trip states in 2021: 

  • New York
  • Texas
  • Louisiana
  • Maine
  • North Carolina
  • Minnesota
  • Utah
  • Illinois
  • Michigan
  • Wisconsin

Top 10 worst states for summer 2021 road trips: 

  • Rhode Island
  • Delaware
  • Connecticut
  • Hawaii
  • Arkansas
  • Montana
  • Alabama
  • New Mexico
  • Mississippi
  • New Jersey

Louisiana was the cheapest road trip state, with the lowest average gas prices. Maine was the safest, although it didn’t make the top 10. California has the most stuff to do. Oregon had the most scenic byways.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

