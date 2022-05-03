HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) Authorities need help from the public to identity a vehicle allegedly involved in a fatal hit and run.

Constable Mark Herman’s Office said that on May 1, 2022, deputies from his office responded to the 16300 block of Stuebner Airline Road just north of Cypresswood Drive about an injured man laying on the road. When deputies arrived, they determined that the man was dead and an apparent victim of a hit and run collision.

The sheriff’s office said a witness reported to deputies that the victim had been struck by a dark colored sedan, before fleeing the scene.



Deputies are releasing video surveillance that reportedly captured the suspect’s vehicle, a 2009-2011 Nissan Maxima, immediately after the collision turning east onto Louetta Road from Stuebner Airline Road.

Constable investigators are working to obtain more video surveillance from nearby businesses to identify the suspect vehicle.

“If you have information regarding this hit and run collision, you are urged to contact our dispatch at 281-376-3472. Constable Investigators need to speak with any possible witness,” Constable Mark Herman said.