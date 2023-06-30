HOUSTON (KIAH) – AAA Texas predicts 3.2 million Texans will drive to their destinations, an increase of 3% from last year and 8 % higher than 2019.

Road travel gas prices

A similar increase is forecast across the country as 43.2 million people will drive to their destinations. This summer, gas prices are well below what they were one year ago. The national average for a gallon of regular was $4.80 on July 4th, 2022. Gas prices have remained steady over the past couple of months, with the national average hovering around $3.50 to $3.60 a gallon, due to the lower cost of oil.

Air travel gas prices

Meanwhile, AAA projects 392,000 Texans will fly to their destinations this Independence Day weekend, a jump of 12% from last year and up 12% from 2019. Nationally, 4.17 million Americans will fly to their destinations Independence Day weekend, an increase of 11.2% over 2022 and 6.6% over 2019. The previous July 4th weekend air travel record of 3.91 million travelers was set in 2019. The share of air travelers in the overall holiday forecast this year is an impressive 8.2 %, the highest percentage in nearly 20 years. Other modes of transportation are also on the rise this year. AAA expects 189,000 Texans will travel by bus, cruise, or train.