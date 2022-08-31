HOUSTON (KIAH) – Safety is a top concern as drivers hit the roads to enjoy a long Labor Day Weekend, but do you know how dangerous it could be traveling during this time?

According to Jerry, the car insurance savings app, Houston ranks as the fifth the most dangerous city to drive in during the holiday weekend. Dallas made the list at number two and San Antonio came in around right under Houston at number six.

Here is a closer look of the rankings.

The state of Texas overall is the third most dangerous state to travel in throughout Labor Day weekend.

Driver safety is a top priority as we inch closer to the weekend. The Texas Department of Transporation has these safety tips they want drivers to remember while out on the roads:

The State of Texas records over 3,000 traffic fatalities a year. TxDOT urges all drivers to observe safe driving practices:

Be courteous to other drivers.

Always buckle up, all riders, day and night.

Pay attention, focus on driving when behind the wheel, put the phone away or turn it off.

Drive to conditions, slow down when weather conditions are bad.

Stop for all stop signs and red lights.

Pass carefully when it’s legal and safe.

Never drive after drinking alcohol or consuming other drugs or medications that cause drowsiness.

Slow down or move over for flashing lights; a law enforcement vehicle, emergency vehicle, tow truck or TxDOT vehicle that may be stopped along the side of the road.

If you are looking for safety tips while taking road trips or more information Houston roads, click here.

