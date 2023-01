HOUSTON (CW39) – Three frontage road lanes are still inundated with water multiple hours after intense rain passed through yesterday along SH-99 Lanier Pkwy – North Eastbound At Champion Forest. Avoid driving through flooded roads.

Most of the water that was standing on our Houston roadways yesterday has drained. Check out what SH-99 looked like yesterday as storms rolled in.

MAIN ROADS ARE FLOODING. One single shoulder is passable along SH-99 pic.twitter.com/mnnwAhRkKF — CW39 Houston Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin (@CarriganChauvin) January 24, 2023