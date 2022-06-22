HOUSTON (KIAH) – Your weekend plans around Memorial Park will be impacted as construction of a new bridge closes parts of Memorial Drive.

Beginning Friday, June 24, at 10 a.m. Memorial Drive will be shutdown for both drivers and pedestrians between East Memorial Loop Drive and West Memorial Loop Drive.

Drivers diverted around Memorial Park, and signs will be installed to alert drivers of alternate routes. HPD officers will also be directing traffic to detour routes at Westcott Street and 610 West Loop South intersections, as well as the Woodway Drive 610 West Loop South intersection.

Picture courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy

Park goers will also be impacted with trail closures including Picnic Loop, Green Trail, and Seymour Lieberman Trail (between East Memorial Loop Drive and West Memorial Loop Drive).

The closure will last until Sunday, June 26, at 8 p.m.

The closure is to accommodate workers as they install support beams for three new Ravine Bridges, which will link a new section of the Seymour Lieberman Trail. This section will move the trail away from Memorial Drive and direct Park visitors over a series of bridges through some of the most scenic and shaded portions of the three-mile trail.